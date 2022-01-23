Andrew Putnam shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Putnam's 204 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 371-yard par-4 second, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.