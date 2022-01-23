-
Alex Smalley posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the final round of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Smalley's near ace yields birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Smalley finished his day tied for 25th at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Alex Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smalley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
