Adam Svensson shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the American Express

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 49th at 9 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the 371-yard par-4 second, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Svensson hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 13th, Svensson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Svensson to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 165-yard par-3 17th green, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Svensson had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.