Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Adam Hadwin in the final round at the American Express

January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin drains 11-footer for birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Adam Hadwin makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadwin finished his day tied for 25th at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Adam Hadwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Adam Hadwin at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hadwin's 121 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
Hadwin had a fantastic chip-in on the 170-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 37 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
