Abraham Ancer shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Ancer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ancer's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

At the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ancer his second shot was a drop and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.