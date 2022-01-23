Aaron Rai putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 final round in the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 59th at 7 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

Aaron Rai got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Rai hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Rai's tee shot went 250 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Rai's 198 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Rai got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Rai had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Rai to 3 over for the round.