Zach Johnson finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson holes 14-footer for birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Zach Johnson makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 25th at 11 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Johnson hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
