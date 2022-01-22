  • Zach Johnson finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Zach Johnson makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson holes 14-footer for birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2022, Zach Johnson makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.