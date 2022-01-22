Wyndham Clark putts well in round three of the American Express

Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, Harry Higgs, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Wyndham Clark chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Clark chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 3 under for the round.

Clark hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

Clark tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Clark had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.