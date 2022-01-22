-
Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris spins approach to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 11th at 14 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Zalatoris hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Zalatoris's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
