Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Vince Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 45th at 8 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

Whaley got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 3 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Whaley's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

Whaley missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.