-
-
Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the American Express
-
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 22, 2022
-
Highlights
Vincent Whaley sinks birdie putt from just off the green at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Vincent Whaley makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Vince Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 45th at 8 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
Whaley got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 third, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 3 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Whaley's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
Whaley missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
-
-