Trey Mullinax putts well in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Trey Mullinax nearly aces No. 4 to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his round tied for 59th at 7 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Trey Mullinax had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 third, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Mullinax hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
Mullinax got a bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even-par for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
Mullinax got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Mullinax's 105 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
