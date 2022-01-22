Tony Finau putts well in round three of the American Express

Tony Finau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his round tied for 59th at 7 under; Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Tony Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tony Finau to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Finau hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Finau hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Finau chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Finau's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.