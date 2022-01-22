Taylor Moore shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the American Express

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the par-5 11th, Moore chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 13th green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Moore chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Moore's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.