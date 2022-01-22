Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 20th at 11 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, Harry Higgs, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kim's 152 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.