Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 22, 2022
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz holes 22-footer for birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Sebastián Muñoz makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 144th at 4 over; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 371-yard par-4 second, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz's tee shot went 225 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
