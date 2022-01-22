  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Scottie Scheffler makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Scottie Scheffler jars 21-footer for birdie at The American Express

