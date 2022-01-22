Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 59th at 7 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

Scheffler missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Scheffler his second shot was a drop and his approach went 132 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 224 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt saving par. This put Scheffler at 2 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Scheffler chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.