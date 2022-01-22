-
Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 22, 2022
Highlights
Scott Piercy holes birdie putt from the fringe at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 64th at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, Harry Higgs, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Piercy chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Piercy's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
