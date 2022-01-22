-
Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Sahith Theegala hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his round tied for 8th at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Lanto Griffin, Hudson Swafford, Lee Hodges, and Cameron Young are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Sahith Theegala had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.
Theegala hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Theegala's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Theegala chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
