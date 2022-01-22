-
Russell Knox shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 80th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Lanto Griffin, Hudson Swafford, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Knox's his second shot went 31 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Knox chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
