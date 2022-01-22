-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini rolls in 27-footer for birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Rory Sabbatini makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 137th at 2 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, and Harry Higgs are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
