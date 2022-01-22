  • Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Rory Sabbatini makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory Sabbatini rolls in 27-footer for birdie at The American Express

