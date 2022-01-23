Rickie Fowler shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 140th at 3 over; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

Fowler got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Fowler's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Fowler his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 132 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 4 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Fowler hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 243 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

At the 439-yard par-4 18th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.