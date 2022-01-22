-
Phil Mickelson shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson's incredible sand dave leads to birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 150th at 7 over; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Mickelson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Mickelson's 83 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
