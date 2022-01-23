  • Paul Barjon putts himself to a 7-under 65 in third round of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Barjon's impressive second leads to birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2022, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.