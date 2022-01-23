Paul Barjon putts himself to a 7-under 65 in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Paul Barjon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his round tied for 1st at 18 under with Lee Hodges; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 10th, Paul Barjon's 126 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Barjon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Barjon hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Barjon's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Barjon hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Barjon had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 6 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 7 under for the round.