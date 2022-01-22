Patrick Reed shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

Patrick Reed hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 53rd at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, Harry Higgs, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Reed had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 27 yards for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Reed chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

Reed had a fantastic chip-in on the 195-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.