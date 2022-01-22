Patrick Cantlay putts himself to an even-par third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Patrick Cantlay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his round tied for 8th at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Patrick Cantlay got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Cantlay's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

Cantlay hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.