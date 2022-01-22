  • Patrick Cantlay putts himself to an even-par third round of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay dials in second to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.