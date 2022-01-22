-
Pat Perez shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez holes birdie putt from the fringe at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
Pat Perez hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 63rd at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, and Harry Higgs are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 23 yards for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Perez hit his 84 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Perez's tee shot went 187 yards to the fringe and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
