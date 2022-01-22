  • Pat Perez shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Pat Perez holes birdie putt from the fringe at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2022, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.