Nick Watney shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the American Express

Nick Watney hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 122nd at 1 under; Lee Hodges is in 1st at 18 under; Paul Barjon and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Watney chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Watney got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Watney had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

Watney his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Watney's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.