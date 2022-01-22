Mark Wilson shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Mark Wilson hit 14 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wilson finished his round tied for 138th at 2 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-5 11th, Wilson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilson to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Wilson's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wilson's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilson to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wilson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilson to 2 under for the round.

Wilson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilson to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wilson had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilson to 4 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Wilson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilson to 5 over for the round.