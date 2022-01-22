Lucas Glover shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, Harry Higgs, Will Zalatoris, Hudson Swafford, and Lee Hodges are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Glover's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Glover had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Glover's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 under for the round.