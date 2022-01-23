Lee Hodges delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the American Express

Lee Hodges hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Hodges finished his round tied for 1st at 18 under with Paul Barjon; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Hodges hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Hodges had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hodges's 140 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hodges hit an approach shot from 202 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hodges had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 7 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 8 under for the round.