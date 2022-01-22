Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 128th at even par; Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Streelman's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.