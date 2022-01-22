-
Kevin Chappell finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Chappell's nice tee shot yields birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 45th at 8 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Lanto Griffin, Hudson Swafford, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
Chappell got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.
Chappell tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 1 over for the round.
