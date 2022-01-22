Strong putting brings Jonathan Byrd an even-par round three of the American Express

-
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jonathan Byrd dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Jonathan Byrd hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 114th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, Harry Higgs, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Jonathan Byrd hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Byrd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Byrd at 3 under for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 under for the round.
