  • Strong putting brings Jonathan Byrd an even-par round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Jonathan Byrd dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2022, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.