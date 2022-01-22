Jon Rahm shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the American Express

Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 15th at 13 under; Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

Rahm hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Rahm's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, Rahm missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.