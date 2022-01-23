John Pak shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the American Express

John Pak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pak finished his round tied for 116th at 2 under; Lee Hodges is in 1st at 18 under; Paul Barjon and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 1 over for the round.

Pak got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pak had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pak to even for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Pak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Pak's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 26 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Pak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to even for the round.