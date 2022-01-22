Hudson Swafford putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his day tied for 5th at 15 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Hudson Swafford reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hudson Swafford at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Swafford's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Swafford had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

Swafford hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.