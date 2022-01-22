-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Harry Higgs in the third round at the American Express
-
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 22, 2022
-
Highlights
Harry Higgs sticks approach to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Harry Higgs hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Higgs finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under with Cameron Young; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; and Seamus Power and Lanto Griffin are tied for 2nd at 16 under.
Harry Higgs missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Higgs's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
-
-