Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III nearly chips in to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 5th at 15 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
Varner III got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Varner III's 161 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
