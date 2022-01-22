-
Graeme McDowell shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Graeme McDowell makes birdie putt at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Graeme McDowell makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, McDowell had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, McDowell chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 first, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, McDowell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
