Francesco Molinari shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Francesco Molinari makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Francesco Molinari makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 5th at 15 under with Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, and Hudson Swafford; Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Molinari chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Molinari hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.
At the 371-yard par-4 second, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Molinari had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 5 under for the round.
