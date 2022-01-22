-
Davis Riley shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Riley holes birdie putt from the fringe at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Davis Riley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Riley finished his round tied for 15th at 13 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Hudson Swafford, Francesco Molinari, Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 15 under.
Riley got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Riley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Riley chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Riley's 74 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Riley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Riley to 4 under for the round.
