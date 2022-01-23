Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Lee Hodges is in 1st at 18 under; Paul Barjon and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

After a 240 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Bezuidenhout chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Bezuidenhout's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Bezuidenhout had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bezuidenhout's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.