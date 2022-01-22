-
Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 80th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Lanto Griffin, Hudson Swafford, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a 251 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 third, Reavie chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Reavie at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
