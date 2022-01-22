Chan Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

Chan Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 66th at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Lanto Griffin, Hudson Swafford, Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Cameron Young are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 371-yard par-4 second, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 94 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.