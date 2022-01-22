  • Chan Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Chan Kim makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Chan Kim rolls in 16-footer for birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2022, Chan Kim makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.