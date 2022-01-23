Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the American Express

Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 122nd at 1 under; Lee Hodges is in 1st at 18 under; Paul Barjon and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Ortiz's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Ortiz had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Ortiz chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.