Cameron Young shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young uses nice second to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Cameron Young hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Young finished his round tied for 5th at 15 under with Francesco Molinari, Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs, and Lanto Griffin; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; and Seamus Power, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 2nd at 16 under.
Young hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Young at 2 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Young chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Young reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Young hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Young had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.
