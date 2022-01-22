-
Cameron Tringale comes back from a rocky start in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tringale finished his day tied for 71st at 6 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Cameron Tringale chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Tringale had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
