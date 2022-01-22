-
Cameron Champ shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 94th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
