Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 25th at 11 under; Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges are tied for 1st at 18 under; Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Snedeker's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Snedeker's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Snedeker's 85 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 under for the round.