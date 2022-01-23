  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2022, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on No. 18 at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2022, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.