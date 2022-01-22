-
Bill Haas comes back from a rocky start in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas uses impressive second to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Haas finished his round tied for 88th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, and Harry Higgs are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 first, Bill Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bill Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Haas chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Haas had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
