  • Bill Haas comes back from a rocky start in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Bill Haas uses impressive second to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2022, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.